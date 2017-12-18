SEACAC Desha County Community Meeting

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will conduct a Community Meeting for Desha Cty to discuss current interests/needs in the county. The meeting will be held Friday January 5, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the McGehee Municipal Building, 901 Holly St, McGehee, AR 71654
The public is encouraged to attend.
SEACAC serves Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties in Southeast Arkansas.
SEACAC follows Titles VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act and is operated, managed and delivers services without regard to age, religion, disability, political affiliation, veteran status, sex, race, color or national origins.
