Warren Fire Department Called Out Three Times

The Warren Fire Department was called out Sunday morning, December 16th to assist with an accident on Bradley County Road One at 2;07 A.M. The Rescue Truck and eleven firemen responded. One person had been removed and transported to the hospital. No action was required by the rescue personnel.
At 11:46 A.M. the department was again summoned to a fire at 908 George Street, Apt. #2, Twin Rivers. The fire turned out to be minor with little damage and no injuries. One Fire Engine and eighteen firemen answered the call.
According to a fire department spokesperson, the department also made a call to a residence around 10:30 A.M. Sunday morning to check on a possible natural gas issue. No problem was determined.
