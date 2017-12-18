Monday, December 18, 2017

Warren Fire Department Called Out Three Times

The Warren Fire Department was called out Sunday morning, December 16th to assist with an accident on Bradley County Road One at 2;07 A.M.  The Rescue Truck and eleven firemen responded.  One person had been removed and transported to the hospital.  No action was required by the rescue personnel.

At 11:46 A.M. the department was again summoned to a fire at 908 George Street, Apt. #2, Twin Rivers.  The fire turned out to be minor with little damage and no injuries.  One Fire Engine and eighteen firemen answered the call.

According to a fire department spokesperson, the department also made a call to a residence around 10:30 A.M. Sunday morning to check on a possible natural gas issue.  No problem was determined.
