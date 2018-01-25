Warren's 25th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Banquet will be conducted January 27th at St James A. M. E. Church located on St James Street. The Pastor is the Rev. James Hooper.
Guest Speaker for the event will be State Senator Linda P. Chesterfield, District 30 and a former N.E.A. President. Honorees for 2018 will be:
Karen Butler
Georgia Ollison
Lamonica Smith
Mary L. Williams
Yolanda Hooper-Smith
Pat Newton
A'Seneque Easter Daniels
Daniel Rochell
Rodney Carroll
Herman Patton
The event is a ticketed banquet and the public is invited.
Guest Speaker for the event will be State Senator Linda P. Chesterfield, District 30 and a former N.E.A. President. Honorees for 2018 will be:
Karen Butler
Georgia Ollison
Lamonica Smith
Mary L. Williams
Yolanda Hooper-Smith
Pat Newton
A'Seneque Easter Daniels
Daniel Rochell
Rodney Carroll
Herman Patton
The event is a ticketed banquet and the public is invited.
No comments:
Post a Comment