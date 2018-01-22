BEST CARE CLASSES OFFERED

If you provide care to young children and would like to learn more about researched based information on ways to educate and care for young children, you may be interested in training opportunities such as Best Care.
Sometimes it’s a struggle to find quality resources that are close to home and affordable. The University of Arkansas, Cooperative Extension Service, in partnership with the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education (DCCECE) offers 10 hours of professional development training for educators or caregivers of young children.
Best Care in Bradley and Drew counties proudly introduces the 2018 Best Care topics:
Setting the Table for Healthy Habits
Supporting Breastfeeding Families
Is It Candy or Is It Poison?
How to Say No to Time Wasters
Child Abuse, Neglect and the Impact of Trauma
Classroom Management
Money on the Bookshelf
Don’t Quit! Avoiding Burnout
Sensory Play
Love Languages for Children
These Best Care classes will be offered on Saturday, February 24th, at 8:00 a.m. (registration is at 7:30 a.m.) at the UAM Agriculture Auditorium in Monticello. You may register by calling 870-460-6270. Please bring a sack lunch.
For more information about The Best Care classes for early childhood professionals, contact the Extension Office or call 870-460-4270. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
