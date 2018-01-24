AT&T Phone Issues Continue

According to the Warren Police Department, AT&T continues to experience phone problems in the area. This is affecting the ability for some callers to reach the regular landlines of the Warren Police and Fire Departments. 911 is working. If you have any need for the Warren Police Department or Fire Department, call 911.
As soon as the system is working properly, SRC will make a notification. This is not a problem with city phones, it is an AT&T issue in the region.
