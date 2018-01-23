Bradley County Arts For Children(B.C.A.C.) Mardi Gras Gala Silent and Live Auction Set For February 3

The B.C.A.C. has received silent and live auction items to benefit its free arts programs for all of Bradley COunty children k-12th grades. The provided auction items will help roveide free arts to all K-12th grades children in Warren School District as well as Hermitage School District. The auction items obtained to date include:
-A statewide renown jeweler's ladies, 16-inch-long pearl necklace and matching bracelet.
-Artist sculptor, and author Jane Hankins' three fine art coloring books signed by the artist, 11" by 14": The Imaginary Garden; The Imaginary World Volume 1; The imaginary World, Volume 2; and coloring sheet and print started and signed by Jane Hankins
-6 Yeti Rabler 10 oz., low ball cups; 6 Yeti coasters for cold drink cans; 2 64 oz. bottles
-Louisiana Seafood Dinner Party for 16 people
-"Bubba York One Day Fishing Trip" with his designed, hand-painted lures for you, on a Monday or Tuesday scheduled. Catered lunch provided by comittee member.
-July 4th, 2018, (Wednesday), 5-Families with children, "Pine Prairie Fund Day on the Ouachita River Bank" with adult-guided, expedition rhino rides through the woods, horse-shoes, water balloon fights, supervised fishing and motorboating in the bay, "Ribs and the Fix 'ins" and homemade custard, ice-cream cones, 11:00 am.-4:00 p.m. Map provided: The Sledges, the Martins, the Wiseners, and the Bryants
-"The Dog Whisperer" Grooming Day Spa for Your Dog-Jessi Reep, Warren's Dog-whisperer, pampers your canine with words and expert grooming. Jessi even cuts and buffs your canine's nails to prevent all of those unruly scratches on you, its owner. Gala pictures will provide a visual of the "before" and the "after" to what this "dog whisperer" can do for your best friend.
-Three(3) private art oil painting lessons according to your and the artist's schedule-Artist Extra're, Rob Reep will help you obtain your award-winning, Warren finished product....suitable for framing. Smiles are not charged!
-"Sweets for the Sweetie", Gracie Adams' delicious and beautiful cookies bring smiles to everyone's faces and happiness to the tasting buds of everyone who is lucky enough to partake. Look out...cookies will disappear in a hurry with Cookie Monsters around!
-"Sip and Paint" for Warren ladies one afternoon. Learn and make a finished product suitable for framing, Shreveport, Louisiana renown oil artist, Mary Louise Porter will guide ladies through and art, oil project. Number of ladies to be instructed is to be announced. Finished product will be very suitable for framing and calling yourself "an artist!"
-Igloo to keep your trip's beverages cold, cold, cold.
-Six white, Fleur de Leis dinner plates and matching serving platter.
