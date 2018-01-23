BCEDC Director Says Prison Announcement Coming

During the Director's annual report to the Bradley County Economic Development Corporation Monday, January 23rd, Director Len Blaylock, III informed the members and guest present that he expects an announcement concerning the proposed state prison to be built in South Arkansas. He provided no other information. A privately owned prison to house state inmates and county jail prisoners has been under discussion for several years. According to sources, the plan is for a private company out of Louisiana to build and own and operate a prison in either Drew or Bradley County. The company will contract with the state of Arkansas to house several hundred state inmates and then will contract with Bradley and Drew County to house local jail prisoners. The counties will pay the company to house the local prisoners. It has been reported that each county is preparing proposals to try to entice the company to build in their county. Reportedly, the facility will work around 100. On behalf of Bradley County, the BCEDC contact team is preparing the proposal.
According to a Drew County source, the two counties are working on their agreement with the private company. Whether or not the two counties are planning to contract individually or as some type regional organization remain murky.
The membership elected the following to serve on the BCEDC board for the term of 2018-2020:
Sue Wagnon
Rep. Jeff Wardlaw
Steve Henson
Paul Cash
Hugh Quimby
Appointed to fill a vacancy on the board was James Wells.
Mr. Blaylock gave a brief report on his activities since assuming the job of Director. He indicated he is working to assist a company that has previously announced it will be locating in the Warren Industrial Park and has continued to work on the issue of a suitable work force in our region. Mr. Blaylock talked about the BCEDC website and community profile.
Those in attendance enjoyed a fish dinner prepared by Hugh Quimby.
