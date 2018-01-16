Closings Due to Weather

The following are closed due to inclement weather:
Warren School District
Hermitage School District
UAM (McGehee, Monticello, and Crossett
Southark
South Arkansas Tech
City of Warren - no garbage pickup
City of Warren Offices - Opening at 10:00
Bradley County Courthouse closed
No county garbage pickup
Quorum Court cancelled
Warren basketball games cancelled
BCMC Family Care Clinic (Drs. Worley and Biggers) will be closed today, Tuesday, January 16th, due to inclement weather.
