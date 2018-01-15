Arrest Report For January 8-14, 2018

All of the following are innocent until proven guilty.
Dareion Warren / 401 Bailey St., Warren, AR / DOB 5-8-98 / Terroristic Act on 1-8-18
India Chancellor / 308 US Highway 63 N, Warren, AR / DOB 12-12-95 / Disorderly Conduct and Battery 3rd on 1-9-18
Eduardo Hernandez / 1201 Newton Dr., Warren, AR / DOB 10-10-69 / Domestic Battery 2nd and false imprisonment 2nd on 1-10-18
Stormy Foreman / 12 Cardinal St., Warren, AR / DOB 8-31-98 / Poss of Drug Para on 1-10-18
Dominic Walsh / 777 Bradley 7 Rd 5, Warren, AR / DOB 9-5-98 / Poss of Marijuana on 1-10-18
Tammy Rochele Swanigan / 900 South Watson, Warren, AR / DOB 11-9-62 / Driver's license suspended, no insurance, warrant Bradley County on 1-12-18
Clinton Webb / 826 Pierson St., Warren, AR / DOB 2-15-86 / Parole Absconder Warrant on 1-12-18
Joshua Wesley Angle / 132 Bradley Rd 145, Banks, AR / DOB 9-30-88 / Drivers license suspended, warrant-Monticello, Fictitious tags, no insurance, and possession of drug para on 1-13-18
Phillip Edward Earnest / 713 Earnest Loop, Hampton, AR / DOB 1-6-75 / Warrant-Monticello on 1-13-18
Christly Doggett / 168 Bradley 341 Rd, Warren, AR / DOB 6-18-82 / Warrant-Bradley County on 1-13-18
Joshua Wesley Angle / 131 Bradley Rd. 145, Banks, AR / DOB 9-30-88 / Driving on suspended license on 1-14-18
Ronald Crawford / 903 Kelly St., Warren, AR / DOB 5-5-83 / Warrant, possession of controlled substance on 1-14-18
Jessica P. Lambert / 904 S. Martin St., Warren, AR / DOB 11-2-83 / Driver's license suspended, no insurance, and defective equipment on 1-14-18
