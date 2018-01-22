News
Monday, January 22, 2018
Fire Department Called to Power House Church
Late Monday afternoon, the Warren Fire Department was called out to Power House Church of God in Christ on West Central St. in Warren to what appeared to be an electrical fire. No severe damage occurred.
at
5:13 PM
