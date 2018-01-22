Tunica Chapter to Celebrate African American History Program

The Tunican Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society is celebrating African American History month with a talk by Dr. Story Matkin-Rawn (University of Central Arkansas) and Kathy Anderson (University of Arkansas at Monticello) about the migration of African Americans to Drew County during the late 1800s. In the fifty years following the Civil War, an estimated 200,000 African Americans migrated to Arkansas. During the late 1800s, more Black migrants settled in Arkansas than any other state in the United States. How and why did these African American pioneers choose Arkansas? What attracted 4,000 or more of these settlers to Drew County? This team talk, presented by genealogist and cemetery preservationist Kathy Anderson and historian Story Matkin-Rawn, will survey the history of African American migration to Drew County and reflect on how this history can enrich and benefit from the work of family tree researchers and African American historical preservationists.
Dr. Matkin-Rawn earned her doctorate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, specializing in Southern and African American history, twentieth-century U.S., and the history of education. Her research interests include labor history and economic development in the South, the civil rights movement, school desegregation, and grassroots conservative movements. She teaches Arkansas and Southern history at the University of Central Arkansas. Kathy Anderson is an Associate Librarian at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, a genealogist, and the Publicity Chair for the Preservation of African American Cemeteries. Ms. Anderson earned her M.Ed. at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, a M.S.I.S. from the University of North Texas, and a B.S. from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The two will co-present on Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 PM in the School of Forestry and Natural Resources Conference Room at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
Black Pioneers: 19th Century African American Migration and Settlement in Drew County
Dr. Story Matkin-Rawn (University of Central Arkansas) and Kathy Anderson (University of Arkansas at Monticello)
School of Forestry and Natural Resources Conference Room, UAM
Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 PM
The Tunican Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society is a group of people interested in the archeology and history of Arkansas. Members work with the UAM Research Station of the Arkansas Archeological Survey to document and preserve Arkansas's cultural heritage and to foster and encourage interest in the preservation of sites and artifacts. The Chapter holds a monthly speaker series on the first Tuesday of each month through the Spring 2018 semester. These events are also sponsored by the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Monticello and the UAM Research Station of the Arkansas Archeological Survey.
