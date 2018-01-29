Missing Woman's Purse Found in Bradley County

According to reports, she was last seen by her father and stepmother at their home. She arrived there in a "little white car" but they did not know who was in the car besides Shannon.
A group of kids found her purse underneath a bridge on Highway 63 in Bradley County.nearly an hour from Crossett. Inside were her cigigarettes, her I.D., and her prescription medicine. Her cell phone was not in the purse.
Sheriff's investigators have tried pinging Ridener's cell phone without luck, but her stepmother has told other news sources that detectives are supposed to be getting their hands on cellphone transcripts to see who she was talking to when she disappeared.
If you have any information on Ridener's whereabouts or what may have happened to her, you're urged to call the Ashley County Sheriff's Office at (870) 853-2040.
