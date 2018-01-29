Arts Council Continues to Plan Mardi Gras Gala

|For the silent & live auction events for the arts, patrons are asked to bring cash or checks!
Planning and decorations for the upcoming Bradley County Art Council "Mardi Gras Gala" to be held Saturday, February 3rd at the Warren Country Club are well underway. Members of the Committee are hard at work and excited about the event. Len Blaylock, III, Dr. Sue Martin, Anne O'Neill and Mary Louise Porter meet at the Martin Home on Maple Street, January 26th to continue the planning effort. Unable to attend were Glenda Cross, Jessi Reep and Rob Reep.
Plans call for Mr. DeWayne Banks, B.C.A.C. committee member, to be accompanied by Millionaire Bassa on the saxophone playing the great tunes of Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and other jazz artists. The event is to benefit free arts for all Bradley county Children in grades K-12.
