Playing pinball machines at The Paint Pot

Recently a large color advertisement for M.S. Rau Antiques of New Orleans, La., appeared in an issue of The New York Times, triggering in me a memory from my pinball playing past in Warren.
It featured a 1940s era Rock-Ola Bowling Game called “The King Pin.”
That was a pinball machine I once played at The Paint Pot Grocery Store in west Warren. (Photo accompanying this Pastime)
Yes, it was the same pin ball machine, a replica of a one-man bowling set, where the metal ball was sent flying from the shooter/bowler down the wooden lane into the 10-pins standing at the end of the bowling alley. The player had a toggle type switch to maneuver the shooter/bowler to aim and release the steel metal pinball down the alley to strike the preset bowling pins.
