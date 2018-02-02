Annual Report-Police Department

The City of Warren's 2017 annual report relating to the Police Department provides information on training and the number of calls the department answered during the year. Warren police services are headquartered in the city owned and operated Emergency Services Center on Alabama Street. The departments communications center and 24 hour holding jail is located in the building along with the Police Chief's Office, office of Criminal investigator and squad room for all police officers. The county wide 911 system is also housed in the facility and is operated by the Warren P.D.
The Warren Police Department consist of 12 police officers, which includes the Chief and CID investigator, one part-time officer, two animal control officers, one part-time custodian, one secretary and six dispatchers/jailers. Police Chief Shaun Hildreth is head of the department and is the chief management official of the Emergency Services Center and the holding jail.
During 2017 the department worked cases for assault, burglary, intoxication, disorderly conduct, domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. The department received 1530 911 calls. Officers received ongoing training and all new hires, not already certified, were sent to the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Camden, Arkansas.
Warren continues to be rated one of the safest cities in Arkansas.
