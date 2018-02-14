Art Exhibition at Local Museum

The Bradley County Historical Museum is excited to present outstanding art works submitted by Arkansas students, kindergarten through 12th grade, at the Museum through the month of February.
GFWC Warren Woman’s Club and the Bradley County Historical Museum proudly sponsor the Young Arkansas Artist Exhibition each year. The Young Arkansas Artist exhibit is a program of the Arkansas Art Center and allows Arkansas youth an opportunity to showcase their creativity and abilities.
The public is invited to visit the Museum from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, February 18th to view the selections on display. You will be amazed at the talent of these young artists. The art in the exhibit was selected from the winners from over 400 entries statewide.
Two of the winners included in the presentation are area students. Kelby Robertson of Warren, now a 4th grade student and Laura Sawyer of Woodlawn, a 2017 graduate, have winning artwork on display. We are delighted to have Laura and Kelby, along with their parents joining us for this special showing.
Please join us on Sunday, February 18th, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., as we celebrate these talented young people. The exhibition is free and we are pleased to be a part of this outstanding program.
For additional information, you may call 870-226-5457 or 870-226 2777
