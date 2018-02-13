Bradley County Department of Human Service Employees Receives an Award
Keneetra Owens and Stephanie Burks, Program Eligibility Specialists in the Bradley County DHS Office received a Certificate of Recognition for serving the State of Arkansas (10) Ten Years. The Certificate was presented by the DHS County Administrator, Dorothy Henderson on Monday, February 12, 2018 during the DHS Staff Meeting.
Pictures from Left to Right: Keneetra Owens, Program Eligibility Specialist, DHS County Administrator, Dorothy Henderson, Stephanie Burks, Program Eligibility Specialist and JoAnn Trotter, Program Eligibility Coordinator.
Keneetra Owens and Stephanie Burks, Program Eligibility Specialists in the Bradley County DHS Office received a Certificate of Recognition for serving the State of Arkansas (10) Ten Years. The Certificate was presented by the DHS County Administrator, Dorothy Henderson on Monday, February 12, 2018 during the DHS Staff Meeting.
Pictures from Left to Right: Keneetra Owens, Program Eligibility Specialist, DHS County Administrator, Dorothy Henderson, Stephanie Burks, Program Eligibility Specialist and JoAnn Trotter, Program Eligibility Coordinator.
No comments:
Post a Comment