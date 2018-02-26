Emergency Crews Respond To Two Accidents

The Warren Fire Department Rescue Truck has been called out to respond to two accidents in recent days. February 22nd the Truck was sent North to a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 63 N, near what was once Ferrell's Store. A one vehicle accident occurred. The driver did not appear seriously injured. The State Police are investigating.
Monday morning, February 26th around 7:30 P.M. a car traveling East on Central Street near the intersection with McCauley Street left the street and hit a light pole. The driver indicated the sunlight was very blinding which caused the accident. There was no serious injury. This accident is also being investigated.
