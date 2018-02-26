Hospital Board Informed After Hours Clinics Coming Soon

|Paid Advertisement
CFO Brandon Gorman provided the monthly and year to date financial information. The hospital experienced a monthly net loss in the operating fund of $178,726.00 dollars. He indicated the physical therapy department experienced an increase in activity and there were other positive trends. Mr. Gorman presented Home Health Statistics and sales tax information. The sales tax fund remains strong. Those funds are used only for equipment and construction.
The following medical staff recommendations were approved:
*Lyle Burdine, M.D.-Move to inactive
*Mary Henderson, M.D.-moved to inactive
*David Mego, M.D., cardiology
*Dichelle George, M.D., family medicine
*Cassandra Cole, M.D., ESS
*Kyle Knott, M.D., ESS
*Marsha Mahan, RN
*Michael Schonefeld, M.D., Nephrology
*David Tamas, M.D., RAPA
Administrator Steve Henson then gave his monthly report. He stated that the patient volumes must improve if the hospital is to remain on a solid financial footing. He talked about efforts to improve the volumes and some good trends he sees.
Mr. Henson discussed plans to improve the operations of the Emergency Room. He said there is a need to improve patient satisfaction and reduce waiting times. Mr. Henson indicated the expectations for ER times needs to be at or less than 100 minutes with extended times to be no longer than three hours. He went on to state that fewer patients are having to be transferred to larger hospitals with improvements to BCMC facilites and the hospitalist.
Mr. Henson reported that letters of intent have been signed to begin an Advanced Practice Nurse Clinic. It will be open Monday through Thursdays and Fridays until noon. It will then be open Fridays from 2:00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. and Saturdays from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. He hopes the clinic will be up and running this Spring.
Mr. Henson then thanked Lee Lessenberry, Jeff Whipple, Ashley Young and Terry Young for making extra efforts to help and care for patients. He said the hospital continues to push patient satisfaction.
CNO Sarah Tucker reported on the nursing staff. She stated there are some openings and the hospital is working to hire well qualified nurses who desire to work at BCMC.
The board then voted to recommend Lathern Hairston to the Bradley County Quorum Court for appointment to the board to fill out the term of Rusty Rowell who is retiring. Mr. Hairston is a former member of the board.
No comments:
Post a Comment