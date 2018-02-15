Hermitage Approves Hires and Resignations

After an executive session at the end of the regular board meeting, the Hermitage School Board voted to take the following personnel actions during the February 12th meeting:
*Hired LaTisha Sykes for 21st CCLC
*Hired Shelby Breedlove for 21st CCLC
*Hired Joe Don Greenwood for FFA Coach
*Hired Becky Greenwood as Long Term Substitute
*Accepted the resignation of Parker Raley
*Accepted the resignation of Amy York
*Accepted the resignation of Taylor Gwin
In other board business, Superintendent Dr. Tucker reported on several things the district is looking into, including buying a bus that runs on propane, the Imagination Library as sponsored by the Warren Rotary Club and the consideration of eight man football that is being reviewed by the AAA.
The board then voted to amend the cheerleading policy. It was then reported that Hermitage has been granted two additional days of AMI to deal with bad weather.
The board then voted to approve a liability insurance policy in the amount of $4465.00. They also voted to purchase some new kitchen equipment.
