Hit and Run Reported

The Warren Police Department usually investigates a number of accidents each week. Most are fender/bender type wrecks, but it takes time to investigate and prepare a report. Sometimes a citation is issued and at other times, based on the circumstances, no one receives a ticket.
On February 3, 2018, a report was submitted to the police indicating a hit and run occurred on Boyd Street. A vehicle traveling west on Boyd was swiped by another vehicle traveling east. There was damage to the car reporting the incident, but there were no injuries.
According to the driver who reported the matter, the car that hit him was a black Cadillac. Anyone with information should contact the Warren Police Department at 226-3703.
