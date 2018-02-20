City of Warren Building Codes Annual Report

During 2017 the City of Warren 31 building permits. Four were sold for commercial construction and nine for major remodeling with a total construction value worth $1,125,000.00. Three new residents were built and 36 electrical and 76 plumbing permits were issued. During the year, thirty-nine letters were sent out concerning properties identified as being in violation of city ordinances.
Thirty-one properties were brought into compliance by property owners and six structures were razed by the city and liens filed. In each case, the city council voted to take action.
The Building Codes Department worked with the Warren Planning Commission to review zoning matters, mobile home request and general planning.
