Pleas Approved by Circuit Court

Several plea agreements were recently approved by Judge Porch in Bradley County Circuit Court.
1. Christina Hughes-Convicted of residential burglary and theft of property.  Sentenced to 60 months probation with credit for time served.  Pay restitution and court costs.

2. Russell Allen Fritts/John William White-Convicted of burglary, breaking and entering and theft of property.  Sentenced to 72 months probation and fine and court cost.

3. Donny Ray Brown-Convicted of burglary and theft.  Sentenced to 60 months probation, restitution and court fees.  Jail time to be credited.

4. Gerry Allen Lephiew-Convicted of possession of a controlled substance and other drug charges.  Sentenced to fines and court cost.

Plea agreements are approved by the prosecutor and the Circuit Judge.
