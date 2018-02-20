Pleas Approved by Circuit Court

Several plea agreements were recently approved by Judge Porch in Bradley County Circuit Court.
1. Christina Hughes-Convicted of residential burglary and theft of property. Sentenced to 60 months probation with credit for time served. Pay restitution and court costs.
2. Russell Allen Fritts/John William White-Convicted of burglary, breaking and entering and theft of property. Sentenced to 72 months probation and fine and court cost.
3. Donny Ray Brown-Convicted of burglary and theft. Sentenced to 60 months probation, restitution and court fees. Jail time to be credited.
4. Gerry Allen Lephiew-Convicted of possession of a controlled substance and other drug charges. Sentenced to fines and court cost.
Plea agreements are approved by the prosecutor and the Circuit Judge.
