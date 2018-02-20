No Quorum At Community Action

Tuesday, February 20th was the scheduled meeting date for the Board of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency. The Board usually meets the third Tuesday of each month in the conference room of the Agency Headquarters in Warren. the meeting for the 20th failed to produce a quorum, therefore no meeting was conducted.
There was one report given on state policy prohibiting the use of certain drugs in safety sensitive jobs within the various state agencies. No action was taken by the board due to the lack of quorum.
The board will meet in a special meeting to conduct February business or will combine the business with the regular meeting in March.
