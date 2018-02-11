Warren Senior Awarded EMT Scholarship

enter the healthcare profession. “Due to the vast shortage of ambulance workers in the region, the need for an increased number of well-prepared emergency response personnel is crucial in the Arkansas Delta,” stated ARHP executive director Mellie Bridewell. “The ARHP has plans to implement additional programs like this in the local high schools that will allow students to pursue health careers that are needed in the region. ARHP member hospitals are committed to working with these students to begin to enter into health careers their senior year that will ultimately lead to jobs in our hospitals and clinics." Before expanding to include high school seniors, the free training program was offered to firefighters across 25 departments in 12 counties. A dozen received their certification, including Kelly Reid of the Camden Fire Department. “The EMT program was very informative and is a great asset to southeast Arkansas [for] educating medical responders. I took the class to be able to help in a medical emergency before EMS personnel arrive. I’m now an instructor at the Arkansas Fire Training Academy at Southern Arkansas University Tech in Camden.” Current classes for seniors are also being held at Southeast Arkansas College in Pine Bluff. Star City High School ‘s Madelann Cash said of her experience so far, “What I like about the EMT program is the hands-on instruction we are receiving. Using the [simulation training] ‘dummies’ has definitely been a fun learning experience.” “I have loved working with these high school kids and seeing the excitement they have to learn about helping people,” said USDA Program Coordinator Debbie Tiner, RN. “When you see them ready to learn you know they are going to be good at what they will be doing. With 13 students enrolled either at UAM-McGehee or SEARK, this program will be a huge asset to the communities of Southeast Arkansas,” she added. The ten-hospital, non-profit ARHP includes Bradley County Medical Center in Warren, Ashley County Medical Center in Crossett, Baptist Health-Stuttgart, Chicot Memorial Medical Center in Lake Village, Dallas County Medical Center in Fordyce, Delta Memorial Hospital in Dumas, DeWitt Hospital & Nursing Home, Drew Memorial Health System in Monticello, Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, and McGehee Hospital. For additional information about all ARHP programs, call (870) 632-7299.
Sunday, February 11, 2018
Warren Senior Awarded EMT Scholarship
enter the healthcare profession. “Due to the vast shortage of ambulance workers in the region, the need for an increased number of well-prepared emergency response personnel is crucial in the Arkansas Delta,” stated ARHP executive director Mellie Bridewell. “The ARHP has plans to implement additional programs like this in the local high schools that will allow students to pursue health careers that are needed in the region. ARHP member hospitals are committed to working with these students to begin to enter into health careers their senior year that will ultimately lead to jobs in our hospitals and clinics." Before expanding to include high school seniors, the free training program was offered to firefighters across 25 departments in 12 counties. A dozen received their certification, including Kelly Reid of the Camden Fire Department. “The EMT program was very informative and is a great asset to southeast Arkansas [for] educating medical responders. I took the class to be able to help in a medical emergency before EMS personnel arrive. I’m now an instructor at the Arkansas Fire Training Academy at Southern Arkansas University Tech in Camden.” Current classes for seniors are also being held at Southeast Arkansas College in Pine Bluff. Star City High School ‘s Madelann Cash said of her experience so far, “What I like about the EMT program is the hands-on instruction we are receiving. Using the [simulation training] ‘dummies’ has definitely been a fun learning experience.” “I have loved working with these high school kids and seeing the excitement they have to learn about helping people,” said USDA Program Coordinator Debbie Tiner, RN. “When you see them ready to learn you know they are going to be good at what they will be doing. With 13 students enrolled either at UAM-McGehee or SEARK, this program will be a huge asset to the communities of Southeast Arkansas,” she added. The ten-hospital, non-profit ARHP includes Bradley County Medical Center in Warren, Ashley County Medical Center in Crossett, Baptist Health-Stuttgart, Chicot Memorial Medical Center in Lake Village, Dallas County Medical Center in Fordyce, Delta Memorial Hospital in Dumas, DeWitt Hospital & Nursing Home, Drew Memorial Health System in Monticello, Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, and McGehee Hospital. For additional information about all ARHP programs, call (870) 632-7299.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment