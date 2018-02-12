WPD Arrest Report For February 5-9, 2018

All of the following are innocent until proven guilty:
Celestino Suasti Vaga / 17 Cloverdale, Warren, AR / DOB 2-12-76 / No Driver's License, No insurance, and defective equipment on 2-5-18
Jimmy Forrest / 2 Robin St., Warren, AR / DOB 10-9-76 / Driving on a suspended license on 2-5-18
Joe Dale Evans / 1818 W. Pine, Warren, AR / DOB 5-19-67 / Commercial Burglary on 2-7-18
Reginald Charles / 5901 Hoover St., Pine Bluff, AR / DOB 4-3-79 / Warrant on 2/8/18
Jewan Davis / 510 Clio St., Warren, AR / DOB 1-18-00 / Warrant Forgery x 2 on 2-9-18
Juan Solis / Little Rock, AR / DOB 6-28-86 / DWI, Refusal, Careless, and No Driver's License on 2-9-18
Celestino Suasti Vaga / 17 Cloverdale, Warren, AR / DOB 2-12-76 / No Driver's License, No insurance, and defective equipment on 2-5-18
Jimmy Forrest / 2 Robin St., Warren, AR / DOB 10-9-76 / Driving on a suspended license on 2-5-18
Joe Dale Evans / 1818 W. Pine, Warren, AR / DOB 5-19-67 / Commercial Burglary on 2-7-18
Reginald Charles / 5901 Hoover St., Pine Bluff, AR / DOB 4-3-79 / Warrant on 2/8/18
Jewan Davis / 510 Clio St., Warren, AR / DOB 1-18-00 / Warrant Forgery x 2 on 2-9-18
Juan Solis / Little Rock, AR / DOB 6-28-86 / DWI, Refusal, Careless, and No Driver's License on 2-9-18
No comments:
Post a Comment