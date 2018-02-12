Monday, February 12, 2018

Bradley County Quilters Attend Flower and Garden Show

(L to R) Sandra DalSanto, Sue Wilson, and Wanda Carr, members of Bradley Block Builders Quilting Club recently attended the Flower and Garden Show held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.  A large display of quilts by area quilters was featured.  The Bradley County quilters are pictured with a quilt made by Wanda Carr. The block builders are a project club of the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service and invite all interested quilters to become a part of their group.
at 1:07 PM

