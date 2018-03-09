Bradley County Circuit Court Approves Pleas

Bradley County Circuit Court with The Honorable Sam Pope presiding approved the following pleas Monday, March 5th:
1. Convicted Jeffrey Mann, Jr. for possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced to 12 months suspended plus fines and fees.
2. Convicted Kayla Raeann Ward for theft of property. Sentenced to 12 months suspended plus fines and fees.
3. Convicted Todd Michael Winters for burglary and theft. Sentenced to 72 months probation plus fines, fees and restitution.
4. Convicted Samuelie Clary Donavan for aggravated assault. Sentenced to court cost and 12 months suspended.
In other actions, the court sentenced Shanna Loraine Coker ( Ferguson ) to seven days in jail for contempt of court. The Defendant received a drug test and was found positive for marijuana, amphetamines, methamphetamines and ecstasy. the Defendant appeared in court under the influence of controlled substances.
1. Convicted Jeffrey Mann, Jr. for possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced to 12 months suspended plus fines and fees.
2. Convicted Kayla Raeann Ward for theft of property. Sentenced to 12 months suspended plus fines and fees.
3. Convicted Todd Michael Winters for burglary and theft. Sentenced to 72 months probation plus fines, fees and restitution.
4. Convicted Samuelie Clary Donavan for aggravated assault. Sentenced to court cost and 12 months suspended.
In other actions, the court sentenced Shanna Loraine Coker ( Ferguson ) to seven days in jail for contempt of court. The Defendant received a drug test and was found positive for marijuana, amphetamines, methamphetamines and ecstasy. the Defendant appeared in court under the influence of controlled substances.
No comments:
Post a Comment