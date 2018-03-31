Saturday, March 31, 2018

Fourth Holy Week Service Held at Immanuel Baptist

The fourth in a series of Holy Week services was conducted Thursday, March 29th at Immanuel Baptist Church. 

The message was brought by the Rev. Marty Reep, Pastor of the Hermitage Methodist Church.  The Benediction was given by Warren Police Chief Shaun Hildreth.

All Holy Week services have been well attended.
