Make Warren Shine

|Leah St. John speaks to Warren Shibe committee.
A group of 16 people meet Thursday, March 29th to make plans, offer suggestions and organize. Included in the meeting were volunteers and some business owners.
Plans call for beginning the endeavor on the portion of Main Street from Cypress Street to Church Street. The discussion included the need to remove the Old Bryant Furniture building and the need for new awnings on several buildings. The committee talked about immediate plans to power wash the sidewalks and buildings.
Goals listed were as follows:
*Restore Curb appeal
*Preserve buildings
*Instill community pride
*Secure volunteers
*Support downtown merchants
*Be a catalyst for downtown develpment
Mrs. St John stated the group plans to work with the Townscape organization that spearheaded improvements to downtown a number of years ago.
