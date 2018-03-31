Saturday, March 31, 2018

Make Warren Shine

Leah St. John speaks to Warren Shibe committee.
A volunteer committee has been formed to work on and promote improvements to the Warren downtown area.  The group is being chaired by Leah St. John and calls themselves, "Make Warren Shine." The idea is to clean and repair the sidewalks,  improve or replace the trees and to work with the various owners of the buildings to make improvements and repairs. 

A group of 16 people meet Thursday, March 29th to make plans, offer suggestions and organize.  Included in the meeting were volunteers and some business owners. 

Plans call for beginning the endeavor on the portion of Main Street from Cypress Street to Church Street.  The discussion included the need to remove the Old Bryant Furniture building and the need for new awnings on several buildings.  The committee talked about immediate plans to power wash the sidewalks and buildings. 

Goals listed were as follows:
*Restore Curb appeal
*Preserve buildings
*Instill community pride
*Secure volunteers
*Support downtown merchants
*Be a catalyst for downtown develpment

Mrs. St John stated the group plans to work with the Townscape organization that spearheaded improvements to downtown a number of years ago.
