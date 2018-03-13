School Board Sees Robotics Demonstration

The Warren School Board met Monday night and saw a demonstration by the robotics team of their work. They also saw proposal ideas for a new gymnasium and a new Eastside School. It was pointed out that the presentation was subject to change at any time.
The board approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations:
Certified-Jessica Griffin as Eastside Teacher
Amber Cummings as Warren Middle School Teacher and Coach
Ellie Johnston as Warren Middle School Teacher and Cheer Sponsor
The Retirement of:
Carolyn Larance as a Middle School Teacher
Classified:
Don Hines as Multi-Purpose Building custodian (Maintenance) resignation as of March 16
Kenna Glossup as Assistant Cheer Sponsor effective at the end of contract
Angela Wilkerson as food service worker at Brunson
Certified hires:
Jessica Griffin as Brunson Literacy
Jamie Wood as Assistant Softball Coach
Certified Re-Hires:
Carla Wardlaw, Assistant Superintendant
Tiffany Gathen0 Warren High School Principal
Daniel Williams-Warren High School Assistant Principal
Kathy Cornish-Warren Middle School Principal
Tristan Knodel-Warren Middle School Assistant Principal
Regina Scroggins-Brunson School Principal
Sara Weaver-Eastside Elementary Principal
Elizabeth McKinney-Eastside Assistant Principal
Devin McDiarmid-SEACBEC Director
Classified HiresL
Gregory Ellis Paraprofessional at Brunson
Yashika Hicks-WHS Secretary
Superintendant Bryan Cornish's Contract was extended for another year.
More will be reported Tuesday.
The board approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations:
Certified-Jessica Griffin as Eastside Teacher
Amber Cummings as Warren Middle School Teacher and Coach
Ellie Johnston as Warren Middle School Teacher and Cheer Sponsor
The Retirement of:
Carolyn Larance as a Middle School Teacher
Classified:
Don Hines as Multi-Purpose Building custodian (Maintenance) resignation as of March 16
Kenna Glossup as Assistant Cheer Sponsor effective at the end of contract
Angela Wilkerson as food service worker at Brunson
Certified hires:
Jessica Griffin as Brunson Literacy
Jamie Wood as Assistant Softball Coach
Certified Re-Hires:
Carla Wardlaw, Assistant Superintendant
Tiffany Gathen0 Warren High School Principal
Daniel Williams-Warren High School Assistant Principal
Kathy Cornish-Warren Middle School Principal
Tristan Knodel-Warren Middle School Assistant Principal
Regina Scroggins-Brunson School Principal
Sara Weaver-Eastside Elementary Principal
Elizabeth McKinney-Eastside Assistant Principal
Devin McDiarmid-SEACBEC Director
Classified HiresL
Gregory Ellis Paraprofessional at Brunson
Yashika Hicks-WHS Secretary
Superintendant Bryan Cornish's Contract was extended for another year.
More will be reported Tuesday.
No comments:
Post a Comment