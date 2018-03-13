Concerns for Properties in need of Cleanup Topic at Council Meeting

The Warren City Council met Monday evening with Alderman Zack Burks presiding in the absence of Mayor Bryan Martin. After approving the minutes of the previous meeting in February, the council approved the Financial Report as presented by Mrs. Helen Boswell.
Alderman Tolefree recognized a constituent who spoke asking for the process of condemning and cleaning up properties.
The council heard the BCEDC report which explained that the county has five opportunity zones. He also discussed the career readiness program.
W.T. Outlaw was reappointed to a three-year term on the Planning Commission.
The council approved Resolution 617, road projects.
Police Chief Shaun Hildreth told the council that he has a full staff at this time and will be sending two to the Academy in May. The council authorized the sale of a 2008 Dodge.
Fire Chief Howard Edwards answered questions about department plans of how to reach properties in the Penisterville region while the bridge remains damaged.
Ricky Joe Davis alsoi addressed the bridge problem on Boyd Street telling the council that the city wants to repair the flood damaged bridge correctly and will wait for a FEMA grant.
The council voted to borrow $58,000 from First State Bank to purchase a backhoe and tractor from Lumberjack Yamaha and to borrow $28,000 from Warren Bank and Trust to purchase a pickup. Both loans will be at a 3.5 % interest rate.
The council heard announcements which included the upcoming April 26 Job Fair.
The heard public comments which included concerns for the blocked roads due to falling structures such as the Zion A.M.E. Church which is falling in and neighbors are concerned for the dangers. Warren High School History teacher asked the council who is working with th A.M.E. church association to get Zion Church demolished to save the cornerstone and historic register plaque from the church.
