According to Shelley Short, Course Director, “Len Blaylock was an outstanding participant who contributed to the success of this year’s course. He shows great potential as a player in the economic development process.” By completing the course, Mr. Blaylock is better prepared to assist efforts to foster community and economic development. He is also qualified to attend a series of advanced training courses, ultimately leading to eligibility for designation as a Certified Economic Developer.
Monday, April 9, 2018
Blaylock Receives Certificate
