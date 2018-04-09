Monday, April 9, 2018

Blaylock Receives Certificate

Len Blaylock III, of the Bradley County Economic Development Corporation, recently received a certificate for completion of the Mid-South Basic Economic Development Course offered through Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDCE).  He joined 41 other participants from 5 different states in the four-day April program.  Offered annually in the spring, the Mid-South Basic Course provides an intensive overview of the process and practice of local economic development.  It features over 25 instructors who are recognized experts in their fields.  It is one of 21 such courses accredited by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

According to Shelley Short, Course Director, “Len Blaylock was an outstanding participant who contributed to the success of this year’s course.  He shows great potential as a player in the economic development process.”  By completing the course, Mr. Blaylock is better prepared to assist efforts to foster community and economic development.  He is also qualified to attend a series of advanced training courses, ultimately leading to eligibility for designation as a Certified Economic Developer.

