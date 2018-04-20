Community Action Conducts Monthly Meeting

A quorum of the members of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Board meet April 17 in the Agency Headquarters in Warren and conducted monthly business. They tabled the minutes of the March meeting to allow members more time to review them and approve the minutes of a called meeting of April 6, 2018. The bylaws committee reported they were waiting on legal information before making a report on some proposed changes.
Rochelle Dailey was elected Secretary of the Board and fund raising plans were discussed and set in motion. The board then voted to rotate the monthly meetings among the five counties that make up the agency, with every other meeting being held at the headquarters in Warren. A number of reports reports were given concerning programs and activities.
Mr. Darryl Johnson from Ashley County was present along with a small number of other guest. Mr.Johnson has contended for some time that some past and present board members have not been legally selected to the board. He has been critical of the content of past minutes and other decisions of the board over a long period of time. The State Department of Human Services has been involved and have declared the current board members legal and that minutes have been corrected, and they have provided several hours of board training over the past couple of years. Mr. Johnson has remained unconvinced and has continued to demand further action.
The Community Action Agency provides important services to the lower income residents of Southeast Arkansas. They operate the Head Start Program for preschool youth, help with commodities and other assistance programs, including assistance with utility expenses for those who qualify. Community Action seeks and utilizes federal and state funds to help the elderly and low income, with the goal of trying to get them out of poverty where possible. The Agency is a non-profit organization.
