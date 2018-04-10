School Board Conduct Monthly Business

The Warren School Board met Tuesday, April 10 to conduct monthly business. After adopting the March 12 minutes, the board heard minute messages from the building administrators.
A representative of SATCO out of Hampton spoke to the board concerning VOIP-Voice Over Internet and Phone. He explained the system and its benefits to the district including a projected $1800 a month in savings. SATCO would provide, host and manage network and phone services to the district.
Assistant Superintendent Carla Wardlaw explained the ESSa program to the board.
The board went into executive session to discuss personnel matters. Upon returning, they took the follow actions:
Resignations:
Certified:
Nicole Coffel-high school math teacher
Kasey Johnston-Paraprofessional at ABC Preschool
Steven Quoss-Ladyjack Head Soccer Coach and Assistant Lumberjack Boys Soccer Coach
Sharon McClelland - Cheer Sponsor
Certified Hires:
Amye Yount-4-8 Art Instructor
Taylor Wood-Math Instructor
Sara Daniel-Reading Interventionist
Emily Hale-High School English
Greg Rodrigue-History Instructor
JoAnna Young-High School Cheer Sponsor
Shannon Pope-Assistant High School Cheer Sponsor
Classified Hire:
Timothy Colclough-Multi-purpose Building Custodian/Maintenance
All opfther classified Personnel's contracts were renewed as presented to the board.
In other business, the board adopted student handbook revisions, approved a statement of Intent Special Education Assurance and Agreement, and ACT 1240 Teacher Licensure Plan. They also approved a disclosure notice for C,M Sellers and West Fencing. They voted to move special education to the HIPPY building where both will share the building.
The board also approved the audit report for June 30, 2017 to February 13, 2018.
They agreed to accept the bid of CM Sellers for cleanup of the Caraway property. They also approved to go out for bids on the removal of four buses. They appointed Jerry Daniels to the Gray-Weiss Committee as the board representative.
The approved the financial report.
Superintendent Bryant Cornish gave his report which included that the district has received a new bus, that the district has been paid for the handicapped bus which was totaled in an accident and that a new bus will be purchased, HVAC for the Multi-purpose facility is in line for improvements, and repairs to the track will begin immediately after graduation. He discussed the District Wide Professional Learning Team, and told the board that a group of educators from Oklahoma had toured the classrooms in the district recently. He pointed out that the Nutrician Audit went well. He pointed out that on April 18, Eastside will be looked at by the facilities department. Information they gather will weigh what is best, replace it or repair it. This is all part of the grant study to determine if the building program would be approved for a matching grant from the state.
He noted that the Sports Banquet is set for May 7, graduation is set for May 17, and the faculty and staff End of Year Celebration is May 24.
A representative of SATCO out of Hampton spoke to the board concerning VOIP-Voice Over Internet and Phone. He explained the system and its benefits to the district including a projected $1800 a month in savings. SATCO would provide, host and manage network and phone services to the district.
Assistant Superintendent Carla Wardlaw explained the ESSa program to the board.
The board went into executive session to discuss personnel matters. Upon returning, they took the follow actions:
Resignations:
Certified:
Nicole Coffel-high school math teacher
Kasey Johnston-Paraprofessional at ABC Preschool
Steven Quoss-Ladyjack Head Soccer Coach and Assistant Lumberjack Boys Soccer Coach
Sharon McClelland - Cheer Sponsor
Certified Hires:
Amye Yount-4-8 Art Instructor
Taylor Wood-Math Instructor
Sara Daniel-Reading Interventionist
Emily Hale-High School English
Greg Rodrigue-History Instructor
JoAnna Young-High School Cheer Sponsor
Shannon Pope-Assistant High School Cheer Sponsor
Classified Hire:
Timothy Colclough-Multi-purpose Building Custodian/Maintenance
All opfther classified Personnel's contracts were renewed as presented to the board.
In other business, the board adopted student handbook revisions, approved a statement of Intent Special Education Assurance and Agreement, and ACT 1240 Teacher Licensure Plan. They also approved a disclosure notice for C,M Sellers and West Fencing. They voted to move special education to the HIPPY building where both will share the building.
The board also approved the audit report for June 30, 2017 to February 13, 2018.
They agreed to accept the bid of CM Sellers for cleanup of the Caraway property. They also approved to go out for bids on the removal of four buses. They appointed Jerry Daniels to the Gray-Weiss Committee as the board representative.
The approved the financial report.
Superintendent Bryant Cornish gave his report which included that the district has received a new bus, that the district has been paid for the handicapped bus which was totaled in an accident and that a new bus will be purchased, HVAC for the Multi-purpose facility is in line for improvements, and repairs to the track will begin immediately after graduation. He discussed the District Wide Professional Learning Team, and told the board that a group of educators from Oklahoma had toured the classrooms in the district recently. He pointed out that the Nutrician Audit went well. He pointed out that on April 18, Eastside will be looked at by the facilities department. Information they gather will weigh what is best, replace it or repair it. This is all part of the grant study to determine if the building program would be approved for a matching grant from the state.
He noted that the Sports Banquet is set for May 7, graduation is set for May 17, and the faculty and staff End of Year Celebration is May 24.
No comments:
Post a Comment