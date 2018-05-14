Arrest Report: May 14, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Blake Pope, 603 Clio, Warren, AR., age 33, charged with breaking and entering (5-7-18)
Jamar Hampton, 1109 Phillips, Warren, AR., age 21, charged with violation of order of protection and driving on suspended license (5-9-18)
Tony Jackson, 1103 Kelly St., Warren, AR., age 25, charged with possession of SCH IV, possession of firearm by person (5-9-18)
Salvador Romero Santiago, 707 Myrtle St., Warren, AR., age 25, arrested on warrant x2 (5-9-18)
Roger Dale Jones, Jr., 205 S. Walnut, Warren, AR., age 28, arrested on warrant Bradley County, charged with speeding, drivers license suspended, no insurance and expired tags (5-10-18)
Daquez Lawson, 601 Cherry St., Warren, AR., age 20, arrested on warrant. FTA (5-11-18)
Douglas Blanner, 50 Rockridge Drive, Warren, AR., age 50, charged with terroristic threatening (5-12-18)
Connie Franklin, 437 W. Shelton, Monticello, AR., age 42, charged with battery 2nd (5-12-18)
Marissa Perez, 518 Hwy 22, Wilmar, AR., age 20, charged with domestic battery 3rd (5-12-18)
Michael Price, 911 S. Martin, Warren, AR., age 22, charged with carrying prohibited weapon (5-12-18)
