Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Arrest Report: May 28,2016

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Cecilia St. John, 204 West Ash, Warren, R., age 22, charged with domestic battery 3rd and arrested on warrant (5-23-18)

Jamar Hampton, 1109 Phillips St.,Warren, AR.,  age 21, charged with domestic battery 3rd (5-23-18)

Brandon Lee Burris, 160 Bradley Rd., Warren, AR., ager 30, charged with driving on suspended license (5-25-18)

Patrick Ramsey, Warren, AR., age 19, arrested on warrant X2 (5-24-18)

Janell Okey, 612 Carey, Warren, AR., age 30, arrested on warrant X2 (5-7-18)

Dylan R. Marty, Hampton, AR., age 22, charged with DWI (5-27-18)


