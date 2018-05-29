Arrest Report: May 28,2016

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Cecilia St. John, 204 West Ash, Warren, R., age 22, charged with domestic battery 3rd and arrested on warrant (5-23-18)
Jamar Hampton, 1109 Phillips St.,Warren, AR., age 21, charged with domestic battery 3rd (5-23-18)
Brandon Lee Burris, 160 Bradley Rd., Warren, AR., ager 30, charged with driving on suspended license (5-25-18)
Patrick Ramsey, Warren, AR., age 19, arrested on warrant X2 (5-24-18)
Janell Okey, 612 Carey, Warren, AR., age 30, arrested on warrant X2 (5-7-18)
Dylan R. Marty, Hampton, AR., age 22, charged with DWI (5-27-18)
