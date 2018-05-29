Dr. Moses Goldmon Is UAM's New Vice Chancellor for Student Engagement

A star wide receiver on the University of Arkansas at Monticello football team in the early 1980's, Goldmon is returning to his alma mater as vice chancellor for student engagement. The appointment was announced today by UAM Chancellor Karla Hughes.
A Pine Bluff native, Goldmon, 56, is currently executive vice president and chaplain at Lane College in Jackson, Tenn. At UAM, he will lead the university's programs in enrollment management, student programs and activities, student health, counseling and testing, and residence life.
"I am so pleased to welcome Dr. Goldmon to our senior leadership team," said Hughes. "I got to know Dr. Goldmon and his wife, Suzzette, when they returned to UAM for homecoming in 2016 and was tremendously impressed with his commitment to education and to the students he serves. As a UAM graduate, he understands the unique mission of this institution and the vital role it plays in the lives of the young people of this region."
"The time I spent at UAM is very precious to me and having the opportunity to return to my alma mater and serve an institution that I love is beyond anything that I dreamed of," said Goldmon. "Dr. Hughes has made student success the centerpiece of her administration and I can think of no more important role for any college or university. I can't wait to get started."
A Pine Bluff High School graduate, Goldmon earned a bachelor of science degree in health and physical education from UAM in 1984. He earned a master of science degree in sports administration at Iowa State in 1987 and in 1991 received an educational doctorate (Ed.D.) in health education from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
In 1992, he was named the executive director of the East Tennessee Area Health Education Center before accepting a position as associate director of the North Carolina Health Careers Access Program at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, a job he held for eleven years.
In 2004, he became director of the Action Research in Ministry Institute at Shaw University Divinity School in Raleigh, N.C. While employed at Shaw, and serving as a pastor, he earned a master of religious education degree in 2009. Along the way, he held adjunct teaching positions at both UNC-Chapel Hill and North Carolina Central University, was an assistant professor of field education and later an assistant professor of religious education at Shaw.
In 2014, Goldmon became executive vice president and chaplain of Lane College, a private, historically black college affiliated with the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.
Goldmon and his wife, Suzzette, have two daughters – Christa, a second-year medical student at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn., and Patrice, a recent graduate of the North Carolina Central Law School in Durham NC.
