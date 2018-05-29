Pink Tomato Festival Committee Released

62nd Pink Tomato Festival Chairman List
Festival Chair Jeff Wardlaw
1st Vice Chair Vicky Tapia
2nd Vice Chair James Wells
Treasurer Leslie Adams
Contribution JeNelle Lipton
Vendors James Wells
Entertainment Brandon Hogg
Publicity JeNelle Lipton
All Tomato Luncheon Judy Simmons
5K Race Randy Rawls
Antique Car Show Michael Gardner
Arts and Crafts Fran Vanderzwalm
Baggo Tournament Seth Jolley
Cutest Baby Warren Ladies League
Information Booth Denisa Pennington
Little Miss Pink Tomato JeNelle Lipton & Glenda Cross
Petite, PreTeen, Teen & Miss Pink Tomato Britni Robinson
Parade Mike Jolley
Quilt Show Joy Kitchens
Salsa Contest Gerald Burton & Kelly Ashcraft
Talent Contest Marlene Elliot
Tomato Eating Contest Jim Wheeler
Tomato Packing Contest John Gavin
TShirt Sales Denisa Pennington
Treasure Hunt Colleen Watkins
Turtle Races Mike Nichols
Hispanic Activities Carlos Yepes
Shooting Sports Seth Jolley
Steak Cookoff Joey Cathey
Create Your Fan Junior Auxiliary of Warren
