Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Pink Tomato Festival Committee Released

62nd Pink Tomato Festival Chairman List
Festival Chair     Jeff Wardlaw
1st Vice Chair     Vicky Tapia
2nd Vice Chair             James Wells
Treasurer             Leslie Adams
Contribution     JeNelle Lipton
Vendors             James Wells
Entertainment    Brandon Hogg
Publicity            JeNelle Lipton
All Tomato Luncheon Judy Simmons
5K Race    Randy Rawls
Antique Car Show    Michael Gardner
Arts and Crafts           Fran Vanderzwalm
Baggo Tournament     Seth Jolley
Cutest Baby    Warren Ladies League
Information Booth    Denisa Pennington
Little Miss Pink Tomato JeNelle Lipton & Glenda Cross
Petite, PreTeen, Teen & Miss Pink Tomato Britni Robinson
Parade    Mike Jolley
Quilt Show    Joy Kitchens
Salsa Contest    Gerald Burton & Kelly Ashcraft
Talent Contest    Marlene Elliot
Tomato Eating Contest Jim Wheeler
Tomato Packing Contest John Gavin
TShirt Sales    Denisa Pennington
Treasure Hunt    Colleen Watkins
Turtle Races    Mike Nichols
Hispanic Activities    Carlos Yepes
Shooting Sports    Seth Jolley
Steak Cookoff    Joey Cathey
Create Your Fan    Junior Auxiliary of Warren

