Cobb-Vantress Recognizes Top U.S. Performers With Flock Awards

Cobb-Vantress, Inc. / Siloam Springs, Arkansas — The annual Cobb-Vantress Flock Awards, the company’s top honor for United States-based customers, were recently awarded to poultry customers with remarkable results in 2017.
The awards program recognizes top-performing facilities maximizing the genetic potential of Cobb breeding stock. Each year, the Cobb technical services team conducts an annual Sold Flock Breeder Survey to determine the award recipients based on four key metrics: egg production, hatchability, chicks per hen housed and life of flock hen mortality.
The full list of 2017 U.S. winners include:
Cobb500TM Awards
Complex Performance
• Slow Feather – best total eggs per hen housed: OK Foods, Hermitage, Arkansas, complex.
o L&E Lynch Farm, Hermitage, Arkansas. Owners Michael and Lauren Lynch were selected
after achieving 180.61 total eggs per hen housed. The first-time award winners were inspired to enter the poultry industry by Lauren’s father, who is a third-generation chicken farmer.
• National best: Tyson Foods, Inc., Wilkesboro, North Carolina, complex. For the second consecutive year, the Wilkesboro breeder department received the top award from Cobb. The company was selected this year for achieving 177.22 total eggs per hen housed adjusted to 65 weeks of age. By maintaining focus and consistency in their management program, the Wilkesboro complex was able to again bring home this top honor.
• West region best: Foster Farms, Delta, Colorado, complex. Foster Farms saw remarkable results in their program this year winning the top-performing complex in Cobb’s West region. With 173.21 total eggs per hen housed adjusted to 65 weeks, the team’s dedication to detail and the basics in broiler breeder production paid off in dividends.
• East region best: Tyson Foods, Inc., Oglethorpe, Georgia, complex. The top-performing complex in Cobb’s East region was able to achieve 176.51 total eggs per hen housed adjusted to 65 weeks. Having a successful program able to repeatedly achieve optimal results shows the Oglethorpe team’s commitment to their work.
Individual Flock Performance
• Fast Feather – best total eggs per hen housed: Tyson Foods, Inc., Forest, Mississippi, complex. o H&G Hen Farm, Stringer, Mississippi. Chad and Erica Odom were presented with this award following their flocks’ performance of 188.40 total eggs per hen housed. The Odom’s bought their two-house breeder family farm from Chad’s aunt and uncle who recently retired. The Odom’s are currently on their third flock of broiler breeders, under contract with Tyson Foods Mississippi complex.
• Fast Feather – best chicks per hen housed: Tyson Foods, Inc., Oglethorpe, Georgia, complex.
o Minh Hen Farm, Leslie, Georgia. The flock at Minh Hen Farm in Leslie, Georgia, produced
161.24 chicks, 183.01 hatching eggs and 88.10 percent life-of-flock hatch. It takes both excellent hatching egg production and excellent fertility/hatchability to achieve chick numbers such as these. The Minh Hen Farm works closely with Tyson Oglethorpe to achieve great performance and results.
