Wednesday, June 20, 2018

No Quorum For Community Action Board Meeting

The Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency was scheduled to conduct a board meeting June 19th in the agency headquarters in Warren.  Due to the lack of a quorum, the meeting did not take place.  The agency has been experiencing problems of late with lack of a quorum for meetings.

The community action organization serves five counties in Southeast Arkansas.  It provides a variety of services for the low income including head start, energy assistance and food programs.  The agency receives state and federal funds and operates as a non-profit.  It employees a number of people in all five counties.
at 8:08 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)