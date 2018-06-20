No Quorum For Community Action Board Meeting

The Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency was scheduled to conduct a board meeting June 19th in the agency headquarters in Warren. Due to the lack of a quorum, the meeting did not take place. The agency has been experiencing problems of late with lack of a quorum for meetings.
The community action organization serves five counties in Southeast Arkansas. It provides a variety of services for the low income including head start, energy assistance and food programs. The agency receives state and federal funds and operates as a non-profit. It employees a number of people in all five counties.
