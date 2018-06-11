Hermitage School Board Discusses Possibly Playing In New Eight Man Football League

The Hermitage School Board met for their regular session June 7, 2018. After approving the financial report for the previous month the board voted to reelect the officers and then heard reports form Mistie McGhee and Dr. Tucker.
It was announced that Hermitage elementary was recognized for high overall growth in the Southeast Arkansas Region. They were also honored for high math growth and ELA growth.
In other business the board approved the Bradley County Mitigation Plan. They authorized the transfer of surplus money ( estimated at $110,000.00 ) to the building fund. The board also approved a procurement plan for child nutrition. After that, the members discussed the possibility of Hermitage playing eight man football if approved by the Arkansas Activities Association.
The board then accepted bids on several pieces of equipment for sale:
*$267.00 for 1996 Bluebird
*$255.00 for 1991 Bluebird
*$274.00 for 1997 Spartan
*$263.49 for 1997 Spartan
The board approved $30,000.00 for a chromebook cart and $25,000.00 for a truck. Then the board approved one-time bonuses for employees for hermitage Pre-K in the total amount of $2250.00 with other funds going for supplies. Also approved was $75,000.00 for kitchen equipment.
In personnel actions the board took the following actions:
Accepted the resignations of Tammy Knuckles, Kristi Clanton, Alicia Mann, Jill Ferrell, Samantha Breedlove and Felecia Doster.
Approved non-renewal of Yulonda Lowry
Hired:
Dakotah Timmon for literacy
Felecia Doster for Science
Theresa Cooper for literacy
Samantha Newton for Pre-K
Jakki Woodall for migrant program
Alicia Avery, transfer to high school
Kristy Armstrong for elementary/special education
Jamie Corker for high school parental involvement
Nate Davis, transfer from baseball to softball
Lisa Higgins for business teacher with extended days
