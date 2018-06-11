June 11, 2018 Arrest Report

The following are innocdent until proven guilty:
Crystal R. Dooley, 2901 hwy. 278 W, Warren, AR., age 33, arrested on warrant (6-4-18)
Kasa Busby, 15 Southern Ct., Warren, AR., age 33, arrested on Bradley County warrant (6-4-18)
Christy Smith, Warren, AR., age 43, charged with possession of meth, arrested on warrant (6-5-18)
James Raper, Jr., 37 Rea Circle, Warren, AR., age 50, arrested on warrant from Monticello (6-7-18)
Ruperto Rodriguez, 1100 S. Martin, Warren, AR., age 39, charged with theft of property (6-8-18)
Gerry Allen Lephiew, 1314 Bradley 32, Warren, AR., age 45, charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell (6-8-18)
Timothy Grice, Warren, AR., age 37, charged with possession of controlled substance (6-8-18)
Isai Sanchez, 600 Bond, age 20, no driver's license (6-8-18)
Tony Ward, 103 West Shields, Warren, AR., age 29, charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication (6-9-18)
Anna M. Burns, 1111 Johnson St., Apt. 8 Warren, AR., age 37, arrested on warrant (6-9-18)
