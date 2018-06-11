Monday, June 11, 2018

Log Truck Turnover on Highway 160


During the afternoon hours of Monday, June 11 there was a log truck accident on Highway 160.  All of the current information we have is that the driver is ok.  Medical personnel as well as the Bradley County Sheriff were dispatched to the scene.
at 4:32 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)