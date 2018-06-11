News

Monday, June 11, 2018
Log Truck Turnover on Highway 160
During the afternoon hours of Monday, June 11 there was a log truck accident on Highway 160. All of the current information we have is that the driver is ok. Medical personnel as well as the Bradley County Sheriff were dispatched to the scene.
