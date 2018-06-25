Positions Available at Oasis Trading LLC in Warren:

Millwright / Mechanic: Must be skilled working with hydraulics, pneumatic, welding/cutting, basic electrical. Mechanical experience with diesel equipment is a major plus.
Lead Equipment Operator: Minimum 1 year experience operating machinery in a sawmill or other manufacturing setting.
Loader/Forklift Operator: Min 1 year experience operating wheel loader and/or forklift.
Entry-Level Production Worker
***All positions are full-time Monday through Friday. Top pay for dependable, hard working individuals who maintain a focus on Safety, Quality, and Production.***
Apply in-person at Oasis Trading, 146 Highway 63 in Warren.
