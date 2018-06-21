Rotary Hears Juneteenth Presentation

The program for the June 19th Warren Rotary Program was presented by the Rev. Iverson Jackson from Little Rock. He was accompanied by his wife and daughter. Rev. Jackson was the program for Rotary member Len Blaylock, III. He talked about the history and purpose of Juneteenth, the day celebrated as the day of freedom for slaves in the U.S. state of Texas. It is now celebrated throughout the United States. Rev. Jackson talked about the importance to many African-Americans and others as it relates to the abolition of slavery. He stressed that everyone needs to know history whether it is good, bad or ugly.
With Rev. Jackson were his wife Mary and his daughter Makala. The Pastor talked about how history is perceived and how it affects all of us. He made a very interesting presentation.
