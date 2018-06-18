Warren Police Department Arrest Report For June 11-17, 2018

All of the following are innocent until proven guilty.
Johnny Ray Jones / 1283 Bradley Rd. 1 N, Banks, AR / DOB 12-21-84 / Speeding, Reckless driving, and endangering welfare of minor on 6-11-18
Credell Davis / 203 S. Bradley St., Warren, AR / DOB 12-14-72 / Fleeing by foot, resisting arrest, and criminal trespassing on 6-11-18
Tristan Gill / 102 John C. Moss, Warren, AR / DOB 8-22-92 / Possession of controlled substance on 6-12-18
D'William Thomas / 205 S. Walnut, Warren, AR / DOB 5-14-90 / Warrant on 6-12-18
Julissa Gonzalez / 718 Sturgis St., Warren, AR / DOB 11-4-82 / Speeding and driving on suspended license on 6-13-18
Bryan Meeks / 101 Johnson Dr., Warren, AR / DOB 8-24-85 / Fictitious tags, expired tags, no insurance, and driving on suspended license on 6-13-18
Alex Clifton Rogers / 3603 Newton Rd., Fort Smith, AR / DOB 6-13-97 / Bench Warrant on 6-13-18
Kenneth W. Davis / 623 Bradley 184, Banks, AR / DOB 2-1-82 / Suspended driver's license, no seat belt, no insurance, and DWI on 6-13-18
Mackenzie Nichols / 804 Abernathy Apt #20, Warren, AR / DOB 5-17-95 / Domestic Battery 3rd on 6-14-18
Demario Blueford / 614 E. Central, Warren, AR / DOB 9-17-88 / Domestic Battery 3rd on 6-14-18
Jessica Reynolds / 160 Bradley 92 Rd., Warren, AR / DOB 5-12-79 / Residential Burglary on 6-15-18
Dominique Williams / 1055 Burnett Rd., Warren, AR / DOB 12-17-90 / Warrant on 6-16-18
Donna Kay Austin / 2187 Hw 425 N. Lot 3 Monticello, AR / DOB 12-5-88 / Warrant on 6-16-18
Freddy Caldwell / 707 E. 9th St., Fordyce, AR / DOB 6-7-88 / Warrant on 6-17-18
Shardesha Hampton / 1100 S. Myrtle St., Warren, AR / DOB 4-15-95 / Warrant, no insurance, driving on suspended license, and fictitious tags on 6-17-18
