Central MBC to Hold Revival

Central Missionary Baptist Church, located at 406 Seminary Street, just across the street from the Warren High School Gymnasium, will be holding a revival July 16th, 17th and 18th, beginning at 7:00 P.M. nightly. The public is invited to attend.
Preaching on Wednesday, the 16th will be Bro. Jerry Carter, a longtime former pastor of Central. Tuesday evening, Bro. Barry Carter, the son of Bro. Jerry, who grew up at Central will preach. On Wednesday, the 18th, Bro. Micah Carter, Barry's son will bring the message. All three men are pastors of churches in South Arkansas.
Many people will remember Bro. Jerry Carter, who was very active in the Warren community. Barry Carter was an outstanding athlete for the Warren Lumberjacks, playing quarterback for the Jacks. The family resided in the Church parsonage on Bond Street.
Everyone is welcome! Brother Charles Woolley is Central's Pastor.
