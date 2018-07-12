Delta Regional Authority Co-Chair Addresses Political Animals

Chris Caldwell, Federal Co-Chairman of the Delta Regional Authority was the guest speaker for the July 10th meeting of the Southeast Arkansas Political Animals. He talked about the work of the Authority which covers eight states and is focused by law on the counties that border and are economically tied to the Mississippi River Delta. The organization has a federal budget of around 31 million dollars annually.
Southeast Political Animals is chaired by Dr. John Davis, a professor of Political Science at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. It is a non partisan organization that brings people togather to discuss politics and government. Individuals seeking office are given the opportunity to introduce themselves. there are no dues accessed. Everyone is welcome.
The meeting was held at Western Sizzlin in Monticello.
