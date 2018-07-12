Master Gardeners to Hold Meet and Greet Event August 16, 2018

Are you looking for a fun way to learn more about plants and gardening? Do you want to meet new people, get some exercise and participate in community gardening projects? The Master Gardeners of Drew County would like to invite you to attend on August 16, 2018, 6 - 7PM, a Meet and Greet Event at the Chamber of Commerce building, 335 E. Gaines, Monticello, AR.
All the members of our Drew County Chapter will be on hand to answer questions and explain what we are all about. The informational session will consist of a short presentation, snacks and drinks, and how to sign-up for training and meetings.
There are three ways to obtain training and become a Master Gardener. One way is Face-to-Face training, with at least 20 participants, who meet one day a week for five weeks. There are guest speakers and hands on demonstrations. The second way training can be obtained is online through the UAEX website, meets one day per week, for four weeks. The third way to obtain training is an online course that is self-paced, starts in January and you have 90 days to complete it. Each participant is also assigned a mentor from our Master Gardener group who can help guide you through day to day activities and training expectations. After the training is completed, you will then take a short written test and afterwards receive your Master Gardener certification.
Once you have become a Master Gardener you can look forward to participating in some great events, such as our latest Heirloom Tomato Seminar, and last year’s dinner and presentation from author/multimedia garden communicator, Felder Rushing. The Master Gardeners have eight beautification projects in Drew County which include the County Museum and City Library. Along with beautification we also focus on providing gardening education to our city and county elementary students.
Please plan to attend and if you need any more information, please call Steven Kelley at 870-460-6270 or email him at skelley@uaex.edu.
All the members of our Drew County Chapter will be on hand to answer questions and explain what we are all about. The informational session will consist of a short presentation, snacks and drinks, and how to sign-up for training and meetings.
There are three ways to obtain training and become a Master Gardener. One way is Face-to-Face training, with at least 20 participants, who meet one day a week for five weeks. There are guest speakers and hands on demonstrations. The second way training can be obtained is online through the UAEX website, meets one day per week, for four weeks. The third way to obtain training is an online course that is self-paced, starts in January and you have 90 days to complete it. Each participant is also assigned a mentor from our Master Gardener group who can help guide you through day to day activities and training expectations. After the training is completed, you will then take a short written test and afterwards receive your Master Gardener certification.
Once you have become a Master Gardener you can look forward to participating in some great events, such as our latest Heirloom Tomato Seminar, and last year’s dinner and presentation from author/multimedia garden communicator, Felder Rushing. The Master Gardeners have eight beautification projects in Drew County which include the County Museum and City Library. Along with beautification we also focus on providing gardening education to our city and county elementary students.
Please plan to attend and if you need any more information, please call Steven Kelley at 870-460-6270 or email him at skelley@uaex.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment